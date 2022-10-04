|
04.10.2022 16:01:00
INS Home Buyers Announces New Equity Protection Program
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INS Home Buyers, a nationwide home-buying company, announced their Equity Protection Program (EPP) to help homeowners get the most value out of their home. The EPP empowers homeowners to lock in a high sale price for their home by leveraging INS Home Buyers' large network and ability to manage the entire sales process. Plus, homeowners don't have to worry about repairs, commissions, or any of the other headaches normally associated with selling your home, and can even rely on INS to handle all closing paperwork.
With the EPP, homeowners never pay commissions, closing costs, fees, or anything for repairs while also getting the highest possible price for their home.
The INS Home Buyer Equity Protection Program is part of INS' mission to provide homeowners with an amazing home sale experience and to reduce stress and increase value for Americans across the country.
More details on the EPP can be found at www.inshomebuyers.com or by calling us at 866-912-2286.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ins-home-buyers-announces-new-equity-protection-program-301639707.html
SOURCE INS Home Buyers
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: Wall Street schließt mit deutlichen Aufschlägen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Japans Börse letztlich in Grün -- Feiertag in China
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag auf einem deutlich erhöhten Niveau. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag starke Aufschläge. In Japan wurden deutliche Gewinne verzeichnet, in China wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.