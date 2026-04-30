Inseego Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGL3 / ISIN: US45782B1044
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30.04.2026 14:14:04
Inseego Agrees To Buy Nokia's Fixed Wireless Access CPE Business, Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Inseego Corp. (INSG) announced an agreement to acquire Nokia's (NOK) Fixed Wireless Access CPE business, expecting to strengthen the company's position as a global wireless broadband leader with a broader portfolio.
As per the terms of the deal, Nokia will receive approximately a 7% equity stake in Inseego in the form of common stock and warrants, representing a value of US$20 million, at the closing.
Also, Nokia will make an additional $10 million investment in Inseego in the form of common stock and warrants, to further strengthen the commercial collaboration, that will bring its total ownership interest to approximately 11%.
The transaction includes plans for joint go-to-market initiatives between the two companies in 6G and wireless edge to capture the opportunities in AI and to further advance the FWA business.
The partnership will also explore joint innovation and carrier 5G monetization opportunities, as well as consumer and enterprise growth opportunities at the wireless edge.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.
In the pre-market hours, INSG is moving up 10.48 percent, to $16.34 on the Nasdaq.
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