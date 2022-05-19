|
19.05.2022 14:59:00
Inseego Corp. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that management will participate and present at the upcoming investor conferences:
-
Cowen 50th Annual Technology Media & Telecom Conference
- Format: Fireside chat with Ashish Sharma, CEO
- Date and time: Wednesday, June 1 at 2:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY
-
Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
- Format: Presentation with Ashish Sharma, CEO
- Date and time: Thursday, June 9 at 10:55 a.m. ET
- Location: The InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA
Ashish Sharma, CEO, and Bob Barbieri, CFO, will host one-on-one in-person meetings with investors during the conferences. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory.
The company will provide a live webcast of the presentations. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentations by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the company’s investor relations site at https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.
For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego, please contact investor.relations@inseego.com.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork
©2022 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo is a registered trademark of Inseego Corp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005412/en/
