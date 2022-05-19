Inseego Corp. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that management will participate and present at the upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 50 th Annual Technology Media & Telecom Conference Format: Fireside chat with Ashish Sharma, CEO Date and time: Wednesday, June 1 at 2:10 p.m. ET Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Annual Technology Media & Telecom Conference

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference Format: Presentation with Ashish Sharma, CEO Date and time: Thursday, June 9 at 10:55 a.m. ET Location: The InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA



Ashish Sharma, CEO, and Bob Barbieri, CFO, will host one-on-one in-person meetings with investors during the conferences. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory.

The company will provide a live webcast of the presentations. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentations by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the company’s investor relations site at https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego, please contact investor.relations@inseego.com.

