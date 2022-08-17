Inseego MiFi® X PRO 5G Now Available at Telstra in Australia

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced the launch of the next generation MiFi® 5G mobile hotspot with Telstra, bringing the power of Australia’s largest 5G network to its customers on-the-go. The new MiFi X PRO 5G mobile hotspot delivers reliable high speed 5G broadband experience combined with Wi-Fi 6—all while retaining its all-day battery life. The new MiFi X PRO 5G mobile hotspot is now available for purchase at Telstra branded stores, selected partner stores and through www.telstra.com.au.

"The invention of MiFi well over a decade ago revolutionized mobile broadband globally by empowering people to access Wi-Fi on-the-go, and the new Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G once again sets the pace for innovation with superior performance, reliability and security,” said Peter Adamovic, Country Manager for Inseego. "Our 5G solutions are preferred for a reason—we are obsessed with developing technology that brings out the best in the network so that customers can truly experience the power of 5G, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Telstra to make the MiFi X PRO 5G available to businesses and consumers in Australia.”

The MiFi® X PRO 5G mobile hotspot: the trusted get-it-done companion

Strong performance with advanced 5G features combined with Wi-Fi 6 – Experience low latency and high speeds with connectivity to Telstra’s 5G network. Fewer glitchy video calls, fewer glitchy worksite connections.

– Experience low latency and high speeds with connectivity to Telstra’s 5G network. Fewer glitchy video calls, fewer glitchy worksite connections. Connect with confidence – Open VPN, VPN pass-through, a secure administration portal, and WPA3 all help to prevent your MiFi X PRO 5G from brute force attacks and increases protection.

– Open VPN, VPN pass-through, a secure administration portal, and WPA3 all help to prevent your MiFi X PRO 5G from brute force attacks and increases protection. Long-lasting power –The rechargeable 5050 mAh battery and Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ Technology, combined with enhanced power management features like Battery Preservation Mode, enable your MiFi® X PRO 5G to act as both a portable or fixed internet solution and with its battery share feature, you can keep other devices charged and running all day. 1

–The rechargeable 5050 mAh battery and Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ Technology, combined with enhanced power management features like Battery Preservation Mode, enable your MiFi® X PRO 5G to act as both a portable or fixed internet solution and with its battery share feature, you can keep other devices charged and running all day. Easy to setup and manage - The Inseego Mobile™ app for Android and iOS enables users to quickly manage device settings from their phone or tablet.

- The Inseego Mobile™ app for Android and iOS enables users to quickly manage device settings from their phone or tablet. Superior technology and flexible connectivity options – The new MiFi X PRO 5G features proprietary antenna design and performance algorithms combined with Snapdragon® X62 5G Modem-RF System to bring out the best in the network. An RJ45 Ethernet port provides a direct internet connection for extra flexibility.

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Inseego, and this milestone highlights our shared commitment to driving innovation to help ensure consumers have access to fast, reliable, and flexible expanded 5G wireless experiences wherever life takes them,” said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF Systems’ expansive feature sets, band support and spectrum aggregation capabilities are designed to offer the ultimate 5G deployment flexibility to operators globally.”

1 Battery life and activity may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity, including use of Ethernet.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseego’s mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service provider, enterprise, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

