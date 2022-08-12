Inseego MiFi® X PRO 5G UW hotspot now available at Verizon

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today introduced the new MiFi® X PRO 5G UW mobile hotspot, delivering the full range of 5G connectivity including C-Band, along with Wi-Fi 6 for performance that packs more power and flexibility into one of the market’s most trusted mobile hotspots for business — all while retaining its all-day battery life1. The new MiFi® X PRO 5G UW is Verizon’s third generation 5G mobile hotspot by Inseego and now available to order in stores and online here.

"Inseego is committed to transforming the way businesses stay connected,” said Chuck Becher, SVP and GM of Carrier Solutions at Inseego. "The invention of MiFi® well over a decade ago revolutionized mobile broadband by empowering people with Wi-Fi on-the-go. MiFi® X PRO marks a new era for the MiFi® brand — one in which the performance, security, and flexibility once again sets the pace for innovation. We’re thrilled to reveal its first availability in North America with our partner Verizon.”

The MiFi® X PRO 5G mobile hotspot: the trusted get-it done companion

Strong, reliable performance – Don’t miss a beat. Experience low latency and very high speeds with connectivity to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband 2 and C-Band with fewer glitchy video calls and fewer glitchy worksite connections.

– Don’t miss a beat. Experience low latency and very high speeds with connectivity to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and C-Band with fewer glitchy video calls and fewer glitchy worksite connections. Security and peace of mind – Connect with confidence. VPN pass-through, hacker prevention, password protection, and WPA3 prevents brute force attacks and increases protection no matter where business (or off-hours fun) happens.

– Connect with confidence. VPN pass-through, hacker prevention, password protection, and WPA3 prevents brute force attacks and increases protection no matter where business (or off-hours fun) happens. Long-lasting power – No unplanned downtime. The rechargeable 5050 mAh battery and Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ Technology, built-in power management features, and battery share to charge other devices, will keep things running all day (or night).

– No unplanned downtime. The rechargeable 5050 mAh battery and Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ Technology, built-in power management features, and battery share to charge other devices, will keep things running all day (or night). Easy to setup and manage - The Inseego Mobile™ app for Android and iOS enables users to quickly manage device settings from their phone or tablet.

- The Inseego Mobile™ app for Android and iOS enables users to quickly manage device settings from their phone or tablet. Superior technology and flexible connectivity options – The new MiFi X PRO 5G UW features proprietary antenna design and performance algorithms combined with Snapdragon® X65/X62 5G Modem-RF System3 to bring out the best in the network. And the RJ45 Ethernet port provides a direct internet connection for extra flexibility.

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Inseego, and this milestone highlights our shared commitment to driving innovation to help ensure consumers have access to fast, reliable, and flexible expanded 5G wireless experiences wherever life takes them,” said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The Snapdragon X65/X62 5G Modem-RF Systems’ expansive feature sets, band support and spectrum aggregation capabilities are designed to offer the ultimate 5G deployment flexibility to operators globally.”

Battery life and activity may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity, including use of Ethernet. The MiFi X PRO UW for Verizon supports Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Depending on region, the MiFi X PRO series features either the Snapdragon X65 or X62 5G Modem-RF System.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseego’s mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service provider, enterprise, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

Inseego and MiFi are registered trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Qualcomm, Quick Charge and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Quick Charge and Snapdragon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

