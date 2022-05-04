Inseego Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the "Company”), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company reported first quarter net revenue of $61.4 million, GAAP operating loss of $21.8 million, GAAP net loss of $25.9 million, GAAP net loss of $0.24 per share, adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.3 million, and non-GAAP net loss of $0.11 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end, including restricted cash, was $45.2 million.

"Inseego delivered solid results in the quarter, and we are pleased with our execution, especially in the current global supply chain environment,” said Ashish Sharma, CEO of Inseego. "We continue to be the 5G partner of choice for carriers in North America and a growing number of international markets. Importantly, we are making very good progress with large enterprise customers in multiple verticals, and are confident in achieving our objective to be the leading 5G solutions provider for the enterprise market.”

Business Highlights

5G revenue up 142% year-over-year

Continued market expansion: 5G MiFi® M2000 launch with Zain KSA in Saudi Arabia 5G MiFi® M2000 launch with Telus in Canada Inseego Wavemaker™ 5G outdoor CPE FW2010e launch with UScellular in April 2022

Multiple 5G FWA solutions now certified with T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T including FirstNet®

Won a new 5G carrier customer in the Nordic region

Several enterprises commencing sizeable deployments of Inseego 5G enterprise solutions

Numerous 5G deployments of next generation devices slated for second half of 2022

Corporate Highlights

Chuck Becher appointed SVP and GM of Carrier Solutions

"We achieved solid financial results in the first quarter, driving strong double-digit revenue growth. This growth reflects the ongoing demand across our portfolio of cloud-managed 5G fixed and mobile solutions,” said Bob Barbieri, chief financial officer of Inseego. "Our gross margin improved from the previous quarter reflecting a higher mix of 5G products and continued execution in managing our supply chain.”

Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 4:30 p.m. ET. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:

Online, visit https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations

Phone-only participants can pre-register by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163571/f132f90e85

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling: In the United States, call 1-844-282-4463 International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-5613



An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call through May 18, 2022. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 5587893 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2022. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo, MiFi and Inseego Wavemaker are registered trademarks and trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "may,” "estimate,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "project,” "will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (5) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (6) the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of components or our products, and our ability to sell products internationally; (7) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the impact of geopolitical instability and supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (9) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (10) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (11) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (12) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company’s revenues and accounts receivable; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, and (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 on the business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required pursuant to applicable law and our on-going reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this news release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to the Company’s 2025 Notes, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, a one-time prior period adjustment related to unamortized debt discount and loss on debt extinguishment relating to the Company’s 2022 Notes, and other non-recurring legal expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (unrelated to acquisitions, the 2025 Notes), foreign exchange gains and losses, and other.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider each to be an important supplemental measure of our performance.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate the Company’s performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in the Company’s stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, management excludes certain non-cash and one-time items in order to facilitate comparability of the Company’s operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in management’s view, related to the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Management uses this view of the Company’s operating performance for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates a comparison of our underlying operating performance with that of other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions $ 54,505 $ 42,959 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 6,879 14,638 Total net revenues 61,384 57,597 Cost of net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions 42,903 33,442 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 3,233 5,682 Total cost of net revenues 46,136 39,124 Gross profit 15,248 18,473 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 18,560 14,555 Sales and marketing 9,773 11,004 General and administrative 8,238 8,644 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 444 466 Total operating costs and expenses 37,015 34,669 Operating loss (21,767 ) (16,196 ) Other (expense) income: Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net (450 ) (432 ) Interest expense, net (2,923 ) (1,845 ) Other (expense) income, net (405 ) 1,735 Loss before income taxes (25,545 ) (16,738 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (322 ) 221 Net loss (25,223 ) (16,959 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (214 ) Net loss attributable to Inseego Corp. (25,223 ) (17,173 ) Series E preferred stock dividends (661 ) (867 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (25,884 ) $ (18,040 ) Per share data: Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 105,649,419 101,370,433

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,520 $ 46,474 Restricted cash 3,661 3,338 Accounts receivable, net 21,723 26,781 Inventories 37,474 37,402 Prepaid expenses and other 10,944 13,624 Total current assets 115,322 127,619 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,828 8,102 Rental assets, net 4,713 4,575 Intangible assets, net 46,318 46,995 Goodwill 21,922 20,336 Right-of-use assets, net 7,699 7,839 Other assets 378 377 Total assets $ 204,180 $ 215,843 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,096 $ 48,577 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,485 26,253 Total current liabilities 72,581 74,830 Long-term liabilities: 2025 Notes, net 157,629 157,866 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,051 852 Other long-term liabilities 7,109 7,149 Total liabilities 238,370 240,697 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 107 105 Additional paid-in capital 784,267 770,619 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,633 ) (8,531 ) Accumulated deficit (812,931 ) (787,047 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (34,190 ) (24,854 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 204,180 $ 215,843

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (25,223 ) $ (16,959 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,243 6,230 Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument (609 ) (1,951 ) Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries (14 ) 101 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 247 (173 ) Share-based compensation expense 11,199 9,098 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,650 374 Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net 450 432 Deferred income taxes 189 326 Right-of-use assets 342 512 Other — 107 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture: Accounts receivable 5,477 2,668 Inventories (355 ) (5,414 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,701 1,198 Accounts payable (10,400 ) (1,937 ) Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other 6,819 6,898 Operating lease liabilities (354 ) (537 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (638 ) 973 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of noncontrolling interest — (116 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (763 ) (1,324 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 21 Additions to capitalized software development costs (3,127 ) (7,977 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,890 ) (9,396 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowing of bank and overdraft facilities (54 ) 263 Principal payments under finance lease obligations (62 ) — Proceeds from a public offering, net of issuance costs — 29,428 Principal repayments on financed other assets (1,007 ) (1,237 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units 63 1,093 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,060 ) 29,547 Effect of exchange rates on cash 957 (1,589 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,631 ) 19,535 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 49,812 40,015 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 45,181 $ 59,550

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Non-GAAP Net Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Net Loss Net Loss Per

Share GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (25,884 ) $ (0.24 ) Adjustments: Preferred stock dividends(a) 661 0.01 Share-based compensation expense 11,199 0.10 Purchased intangibles amortization 564 0.01 Debt discount and issuance costs amortization(b) 1,650 0.02 Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument(c) (609 ) (0.01 ) Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment(d) 450 — Other(e) (109 ) — Non-GAAP net loss $ (12,078 ) $ (0.11 )

(a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock. (b) Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes and a one-time prior period adjustment. (c) Includes the fair value adjustment related to the Company’s interest make-whole derivative instrument. (d) Includes the loss on debt conversion and extinguishment related to prior period as a result of a one-time adjustment. (e) Primarily includes a benefit recorded related to non-recurring legal settlements.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based

compensation

expense Purchased

intangibles

amortization Non-GAAP Cost of net revenues $ 46,136 $ 1,415 $ 120 $ 44,601 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 18,560 4,070 — 14,490 Sales and marketing 9,773 2,043 — 7,730 General and administrative 8,238 3,671 — 4,567 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 444 — 444 — Total operating costs and expenses $ 37,015 $ 9,784 $ 444 $ 26,787 Total $ 11,199 $ 564

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders (25,884 ) Preferred stock dividends(a) 661 Income tax provision (322 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,243 Share-based compensation expense 11,199 Fair value adjustment of derivative(b) (609 ) Interest expense, net(c) 2,923 Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment(d) 450 Other(e) 1,059 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,280 )

(a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock. (b) Includes the fair value adjustment related to the Company’s interest make-whole derivative instrument. (c) Includes interest expense including debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes and a one-time prior period adjustment. (d) Includes the loss on debt conversion and extinguishment related to prior period as a result of a one-time adjustment. (e) Includes a benefit recorded related to non-recurring legal settlement and foreign exchange gains and losses.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 IoT & Mobile Solutions $54,505 $66,214 $56,975 $51,836 $42,959 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 6,879 6,678 9,242 13,857 14,638 Total net revenues $61,384 $72,892 $66,217 $65,693 $57,597

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005380/en/