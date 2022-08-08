Inseego Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the "Company”), a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $61.9 million, GAAP operating loss of $10.0 million, GAAP net loss of $12.4 million, GAAP net loss of $0.12 per share, adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss of $0.09 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end, including restricted cash, was $24.4 million.

"We made great progress deploying 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) for several enterprise customers in Q2. With our key carrier partners now starting to turn their attention to 5G enterprise FWA, and the successful launch of our next-generation of 5G products, we are primed for a strong second half of 2022,” said Ashish Sharma, CEO of Inseego. "As more of our enterprise trials move towards deployment, we are experiencing higher recurring revenue from our software solutions, which was reflected in our gross margin this quarter. Expanding gross margin and prudent management of expenses will enable us to approach cash flow breakeven by the end of the year.”

Business Highlights

– 5G revenue up 39% year-over-year

– Consolidated gross margin 29.5%, up from 27.3% in Q1 and 28.0% year-over year

– Several enterprise customers commencing deployment of 5G FWA solutions

– 5G FWA portfolio now C-Band certified with Verizon and AT&T

– Launched industry’s first 5G cloud networking solution for the enterprise, Inseego 5G SD EDGE™

– Pilots with Fortune 500 companies underway

– Launch of Inseego Wavemaker™ 5G indoor CPE FX2000 with Three Sweden in July

– Next generation 5G mobile hotspot launches with a tier one carrier in North America and Telstra in Q3

Corporate Highlights

– Jeffrey Tuder named Chairman of the Board of Inseego

– Entered into a $50.0 million secured revolving credit facility on August 5, of which $4.5 million was drawn at closing

– The facility will mature on December 31, 2024 and will bear interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a margin of 3.50% per annum

"The gross margin improvement on both a sequential and year-over-year basis reflects a higher mix of enterprise sales,” said Bob Barbieri, CFO of Inseego. "We remain disciplined with our investments and operating costs. For the balance of the year, we expect our quarterly cash usage to be significantly lower than Q2 as our product mix changes to include more higher margin 5G enterprise FWA business. Additionally, the recently announced $50MM credit facility gives us ample capacity to fuel the growth we see later this year and into 2023.”

Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:

Online, visit https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations

Phone-only participants can pre-register by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163574/f13398ce70

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling: In the United States, call 1-844-282-4463 International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-5613



An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call through August 22, 2022. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 2162059 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2022. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo, MiFi, Inseego Wavemaker, and Inseego 5G SD EDGE are registered trademarks and trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "may,” "estimate,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "project,” "will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (5) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (6) the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of components or our products, and our ability to sell products internationally; (7) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the impact of geopolitical instability and supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (9) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (10) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (11) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (12) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company’s revenues and accounts receivable; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, and (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 on the business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required pursuant to applicable law and our on-going reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this news release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to the Company’s 2025 Notes, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, a one-time prior period adjustment related to unamortized debt discount and loss on debt extinguishment relating to the Company’s 2022 Notes, and other non-recurring legal expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (unrelated to acquisitions, the 2025 Notes), foreign exchange gains and losses, and other.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider each to be an important supplemental measure of our performance.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate the Company’s performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in the Company’s stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, management excludes certain non-cash and one-time items in order to facilitate comparability of the Company’s operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in management’s view, related to the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Management uses this view of the Company’s operating performance for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates a comparison of our underlying operating performance with that of other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions $54,990 $51,836 $109,495 $94,795 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 6,866 13,857 13,745 28,495 Total net revenues 61,856 65,693 123,240 123,290 Cost of net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions 40,694 39,740 83,597 73,178 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 3,270 5,604 6,503 11,288 Total cost of net revenues 43,964 45,344 90,100 84,466 Gross profit 17,892 20,349 33,140 38,824 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 13,619 11,773 32,179 26,328 Sales and marketing 7,721 9,821 17,494 20,825 General and administrative 6,142 7,414 14,380 16,058 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 443 664 887 1,130 Impairment of capitalized software — 1,197 — 1,197 Total operating costs and expenses 27,925 30,869 64,940 65,538 Operating loss (10,033) (10,520) (31,800) (26,714) Other (expense) income: Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net — — (450) (432) Interest expense, net (1,664) (1,678) (4,587) (3,523) Other (expense) income, net (982) (617) (1,387) 1,117 Loss before income taxes (12,679) (12,815) (38,224) (29,552) Income tax (benefit) provision (303) 228 (625) 449 Net loss (12,376) (13,043) (37,599) (30,001) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — (214) Net loss attributable to Inseego Corp. (12,376) (13,043) (37,599) (30,215) Series E preferred stock dividends (677) (886) (1,338) (1,753) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(13,053) $(13,929) $(38,937) $(31,968) Per share data: Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $(0.12) $(0.14) $(0.37) $(0.31) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 107,511,660 102,935,213 106,585,684 102,157,146

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $21,090 $46,474 Restricted cash 3,270 3,338 Accounts receivable, net 22,491 26,781 Inventories 46,977 37,402 Prepaid expenses and other 10,424 13,624 Total current assets 104,252 127,619 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,930 8,102 Rental assets, net 4,613 4,575 Intangible assets, net 46,008 46,995 Goodwill 21,922 20,336 Right-of-use assets, net 6,985 7,839 Other assets 566 377 Total assets $191,276 $215,843 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $45,640 $48,577 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,298 26,253 Total current liabilities 69,938 74,830 Long-term liabilities: 2025 Notes, net 157,708 157,866 Deferred tax liabilities, net 864 852 Other long-term liabilities 6,456 7,149 Total liabilities 234,966 240,697 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 108 105 Additional paid-in capital 787,283 770,619 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,097) (8,531) Accumulated deficit (825,984) (787,047) Total stockholders’ deficit (43,690) (24,854) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $191,276 $215,843

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $(12,376) $(13,043) $(37,599) $(30,001) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,712 6,821 13,955 13,051 Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument (293) 128 (902) (1,823) (Recoveries) provision for bad debts (1) 165 (15) 266 Impairment of capitalized software — 1,197 — 1,197 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 649 669 896 496 Share-based compensation expense 2,287 2,307 13,486 11,405 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 372 372 2,022 746 Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net — — 450 432 Deferred income taxes (285) (288) (96) 38 Right-of-use assets 728 371 1,070 883 Other — (437) — (330) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture: Accounts receivable (238) 3,815 5,239 6,483 Inventories (9,793) 4,580 (10,148) (834) Prepaid expenses and other assets 399 (40) 3,100 1,158 Accounts payable 4,193 (14,079) (6,207) (16,015) Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other (8,559) (4,718) (1,740) 2,180 Operating lease liabilities (755) (825) (1,109) (1,362) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (16,960) (13,005) (17,598) (12,030) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of noncontrolling interest — — — (116) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (296) (1,131) (1,059) (2,455) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 485 — 506 Additions to capitalized software development costs (3,095) (7,392) (6,222) (15,369) Net cash used in investing activities (3,391) (8,038) (7,281) (17,434) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowing of bank and overdraft facilities (85) 35 (139) 295 Principal payments under finance lease obligations — (936) (62) (2,173) Proceeds from a public offering, net of issuance costs — (59) — 29,369 Principal financed other assets (224) — (1,231) — Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units 52 924 115 2,020 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (257) (36) (1,317) 29,511 Effect of exchange rates on cash (213) 1,912 744 321 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,821) (19,167) (25,452) 368 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 45,181 59,550 49,812 40,015 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $24,360 $40,383 $24,360 $40,383

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Non-GAAP Net Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net Loss Net Loss

Per Share Net Loss Net Loss

Per Share GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders $(13,053) $(0.12) $(38,937) $(0.37) Adjustments: Preferred stock dividends(a) 677 0.01 1,338 0.02 Share-based compensation expense 2,287 0.02 13,486 0.12 Purchased intangibles amortization 529 — 1,093 0.01 Debt discount and issuance costs amortization(b) 372 — 2,022 0.02 Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument(c) (293) — (902) — Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net (d) — — 450 — Other — — (109) — Non-GAAP net loss $(9,481) $(0.09) $(21,559) $(0.20)

(a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock.

(b) Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes.

(c) Includes the fair value adjustment related to the Company’s interest make-whole derivative instrument.

(d) Includes the loss on debt conversion and extinguishment of the 2025 Notes.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based

compensation

expense Purchased

intangibles

amortization Non-GAAP Cost of net revenues $43,964 $259 $86 $43,619 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 13,619 428 — 13,191 Sales and marketing 7,721 554 — 7,167 General and administrative 6,142 1,046 — 5,096 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 443 — 443 — Total operating costs and expenses $27,925 $2,028 $443 $25,454 Total $2,287 $529

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based

compensation

expense Purchased

intangibles

amortization Non-GAAP Cost of net revenues $90,100 $1,674 $206 $88,220 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 32,179 4,498 — 27,681 Sales and marketing 17,494 2,597 — 14,897 General and administrative 14,380 4,717 — 9,663 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 887 — 887 — Total operating costs and expenses $64,940 $11,812 $887 $52,241 Total $13,486 $1,093

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders (13,053) $(38,937) Preferred stock dividends(a) 677 1,338 Income tax provision (303) (625) Depreciation and amortization 6,712 13,955 Share-based compensation expense 2,287 13,486 Fair value adjustment of derivative(b) (293) (902) Interest expense, net(c) 1,664 4,587 Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment(d) — 450 Other(e) 1,275 2,334 Adjusted EBITDA $(1,034) $(4,314)

(a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock.

(b) Includes the fair value adjustment related to the Company’s interest make-whole derivative instrument.

(c) Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes.

(d) Includes the loss on debt conversion and extinguishment of the 2025 Notes.

(e) Primarily includes a benefit recorded related to non-recurring legal settlements and foreign exchange gains and losses.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 IoT & Mobile Solutions $54,990 $54,505 $66,214 $56,975 $51,836 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 6,866 6,678 6,678 9,242 13,857 Total net revenues $61,856 $61,183 $72,892 $66,217 $65,693

