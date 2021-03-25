Inseego Wavemaker™ PRO 5G Outdoor CPE FW2000e Certified for Use in North America and Europe

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its Wavemaker PRO 5G outdoor CPE FW2000e has been certified for use in Europe and the U.S., including FCC Band 48 support for CBRS networks and the newly auctioned C-band spectrum. Operators and enterprise users can now deploy this high-performance outdoor customer premise equipment (CPE) on their public and private networks to deliver reliable, high-speed 5G/LTE connectivity.

Purpose-built with high-gain antennas that maximize signal strength, the FW2000e extends the reach of cellular networks, providing fixed wireless access (FWA) for enterprise, SMB and residential users in urban, suburban or rural locations. Inseego Connect™ cloud softwarei makes it easy for operators and businesses to remotely configure and manage any number of FW2000e CPEs deployed across their networks.

"With the FW2000e, mobile operators can deliver a compelling wireless alternative for consumer and business end users who are underserved by wireline networks,” said Inseego President of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma. "Inseego is providing full-featured, future-proof 5G solutions for a wide array of markets that require secure and reliable broadband connectivity including industrial IoT and private network applications.”

Bringing 5G to underserved communities

According to the FCC, nearly one-fourth of the U.S. population in rural areas still lacks home broadband (at least 25 Mbps download speeds). Many schools, small businesses, clinics, farms and other sites are also underserved.

Using mid-band and low-band (sub-6 GHz) spectrum, wireless service providers can now bring high-speed 5G broadband access to these customers with speeds that can outperform typical wired connections. This also makes 5G fixed wireless access a compelling alternative for rural and suburban "cord cutters” who want to consolidate their internet and mobile services, all from one provider.

Of course, the digital divide is not just a U.S. concern, but a global challenge. The broad coverage and high speed made possible by sub-6 GHz 5G technology offers a solution for many regions. According to the GSA, over 60 countries have already launched commercial 5G networks and more than 131 countries are investing in 5G networks.

Connecting enterprise offices, private networks and industrial IoT

5G/LTE private networks and industrial IoT networks will grow rapidly in the next five years, covering corporate campuses, college campuses, smart cities, energy facilities, warehouses, banks, retailers, factories, entertainment venues and other locations. The FW2000e provides fast, reliable, secure broadband connectivity for public, private and hybrid networks in all these places, with software that makes it easy to deploy and remotely manage one or many endpoints. The FW2000e has been approved by the FCC to operate as a Category B CBSD (the highest CBSD power category, Category Broadband Radio Service Device) in the CBRS band.

Best-in-class 5G FWA performance

Unsurpassed antenna gain for greater range and higher throughput at any distance — With a sophisticated antenna array and 4x4 MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) technology, the FW2000e delivers up to 14 dBi gain for a stronger signal even at the edge of cellular networks — and higher throughput at any distance. With multi-gigabit peak ii speeds, it outperforms every other outdoor CPE device in its class.

— With a sophisticated antenna array and 4x4 MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) technology, the FW2000e delivers up to 14 dBi gain for a stronger signal even at the edge of cellular networks — and higher throughput at any distance. With multi-gigabit peak speeds, it outperforms every other outdoor CPE device in its class. 5 Gbps ethernet LAN port with power-over-ethernet (POE) — Provides a high-speed gateway to indoor routers and other access points

— Provides a high-speed gateway to indoor routers and other access points Broadest global band support — Built to operate on 18 different 5G bands and 24 LTE (Cat 22) bands

— Built to operate on 18 different 5G bands and 24 LTE (Cat 22) bands Dual SIMs for multi-carrier flexibility and failover with auto-switching — Supports two carrier SIMs and auto-switching between carriers based on signal strength, data usage, service availability and other criteria. Multi-carrier firmware supports most major global carriers.

— Supports two carrier SIMs and auto-switching between carriers based on signal strength, data usage, service availability and other criteria. Multi-carrier firmware supports most major global carriers. Extreme reliability — IP67-rated durability for harsh environments and a wide range of operating temperatures

— IP67-rated durability for harsh environments and a wide range of operating temperatures Inseego Mobile app — User-friendly mobile app simplifies professional installation and device management. Intuitive step-by-step setup process includes a site survey to determine the optimal location and orientation. Also allows users to remotely configure device settings, manage connected devices, reboot and much more.

— User-friendly mobile app simplifies professional installation and device management. Intuitive step-by-step setup process includes a site survey to determine the optimal location and orientation. Also allows users to remotely configure device settings, manage connected devices, reboot and much more. Inseego Connect™ device management — Integrated software solution for a single device included, plus tiered upgrade options for advanced device management, monitoring, diagnostics and security for multiple devices from a single dashboard.

Enterprise software features for a multi-carrier 5G managed WAN

More than a 5G/LTE connectivity device, the FW2000e is a full-featured, future-proof solution for enterprise customers that includes ongoing device management and security feature updates. Please contact Inseego for more details on base model and enterprise versions.

Availability

The Inseego Wavemaker™ 5G outdoor CPE FW2000e has received regulatory certifications for use in Europe and North America, with more certifications pending for other markets. This solution is now available to operators, and also to enterprise customers in North America and Europe through Inseego channel partners in both regions. Contact sales@inseego.com for details.

A broad portfolio of 5G FWA solutions

In addition to the FW2000e, the Inseego Wavemaker PRO portfolio includes the 5G outdoor CPE FW2010e (designed for mmWave spectrum), which is currently in field trials with multiple customers. The portfolio also includes two 5G indoor routers and a 5G industrial gateway. Please contact Inseego to learn more about these solutions.

Trusted and secure

Designed and developed in the U.S., Inseego solutions are trusted by leading mobile operators, government agencies and enterprise customers worldwide. To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions go to inseego.com. For press and analyst inquires, please email press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

i Base version (free) enables a user to manage a single FW2000 device settings easily using the Inseego Mobile app or Web UI. For management of multiple devices, an Inseego Connect Standard or Inseego Connect Advanced subscription is required, providing advanced device management, provisioning, monitoring and diagnostics for multiple devices from a single dashboard.

ii Theoretical max download and upload speeds. Actual speeds experienced are dependent on carrier network and coverage.

