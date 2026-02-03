NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.02.2026 14:45:09
Inside a $4.1 Million Bet on a $25 Billion Market: Why SiteOne’s 680-Branch Scale Matters Now
Wilson Asset Management initiated a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 2 SEC filing, acquiring shares in a trade estimated at $4.12 million based on quarter-end pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 2, Wilson Asset Management reported acquiring 33,094 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the holding increased by $4.12 million, reflecting the initiation of the new position.This was a new position for the fund, bringing the stake to 1.06% of its $389.64 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!