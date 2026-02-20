Albertson`s Aktie
WKN DE: 854487 / ISIN: US0131041040
20.02.2026 22:28:25
Inside a $75 Million Albertsons Stock Sale as Shares Sink 8% in a Year
On February 17, 2026, Parsifal Capital Management disclosed a sale of 4,239,655 shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), with an estimated transaction value of $75.60 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Parsifal Capital Management reduced its position in Albertsons Companies by 4,239,655 shares. The estimated transaction value is $75.60 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of the stake dropped by $75.08 million, a change that includes both the share sale and the impact of price movements.Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating thousands of stores under multiple regional banners. The company's vertically integrated business model, including in-house food manufacturing and distribution, supports its scale and efficiency. Its broad store footprint and diverse product offerings position Albertsons as a key player in the competitive grocery sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
