Inside information: Aspocomp starts change negotiations on possible temporary layoffs at its Oulu plant





Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, August 15, 2023, at 8:50 a.m.



Aspocomp starts change negotiations on possible temporary layoffs at its Oulu plant in Finland. Today, on August 15, 2023, Aspocomp has issued a negotiation proposal in accordance with the Act on Cooperation to start change negotiations for production-related and financial reasons at its Oulu plant. The majority of the Oulu plant’s approximately 120 production blue-collar employees are covered by the negotiations. The change negotiations are estimated to last two weeks, and the possible temporary layoffs would last a maximum of 90 days.



With the change negotiations, the company prepares for a possible partial adjustment of production to correspond to temporarily low delivery volumes. Slower-than-expected recovery of the semiconductor cycle and high inventory levels in various parts of the value chain has slowed down net sales. A temporary slowdown in the semiconductor cycle is typical for the industry. The industry's long-term growth prospects are still strong. The cycle of the semiconductor industry is expected to return to growth at the end of the year or the beginning of 2024.







For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 40 5011 262, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com



