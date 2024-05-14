14.05.2024 10:15:00

Inside information: Lauri Veijalainen leaves his position as CEO of KH Group Plc; continues as CEO of Indoor

KH Group Plc
Inside information 14 May 2024 at 11:15 am EEST

Inside information: Lauri Veijalainen leaves his position as CEO of KH Group Plc; continues as CEO of Indoor

Lauri Veijalainen and KH Group Plc have agreed that Lauri Veijalainen will leave his position as the CEO of KH Group Plc. Veijalainen continues as the CEO of Indoor Group, a group company of KH Group. KH Group Plc starts the process to identify a new CEO immediately. Veijalainen will continue as the CEO of KH Group Plc at the most for a period of six months until his successor starts in this position.

"I want to thank Lauri on behalf of the Board of Directors for his active and determined work as the CEO of KH Group Plc to implement the company’s strategy. This change in Lauri’s role enables clarifying the Group’s governance framework and fully concentrating his time on his position as the CEO of Indoor Group”, says Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Chairman of the Board Juha Karttunen, tel. +358 40 555 4727

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a conglomerate with four business areas: KH-Koneet, Indoor Group, Nordic Rescue Group and HTJ. All our business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. Our objective is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. Other business areas will be further developed and then divested in line with the Group’s investment strategy. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


