Rovio Entertainment Corporation Inside information November 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. EET

Inside information: Rovio Entertainment Corporation specifies its outlook for 2023 and publishes a revenue outlook for Q1 2024

Following the completion of a voluntary recommended cash offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation ("Rovio”) by Sega Europe Limited, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., as an indirect shareholder of Sega Europe Limited, will include information about Rovio's expected revenue from October 2023 until March 2024, the end of the fiscal year of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., in their next result release on November 8, 2023.

Therefore, Rovio specifies its outlook for 2023 and publishes a revenue outlook for Q1 2024.

Outlook for 2023 (specified) and Q1 2024

In 2023, Rovio's comparable revenue is expected to be lower than in 2022 and adjusted operating profit to be at the level of 2022. Comparable revenue for Q4 2023 is expected to be at a similar level as in Q3 2023.

Comparable revenue for Q1 2024 is expected to be at a similar level as in Q3 2023.

