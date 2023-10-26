Sanoma Corporation, Inside information, 26 October 2023 at 8:25 EET

Inside information: Sanoma Learning to reach its long-term profitability target of 23% in 2026 through new process and efficiency improvement program

Sanoma Corporation is launching a three-year process and efficiency improvement program "Solar” in the Learning SBU. Supported by Solar, Sanoma estimates that Learning’s operational EBIT margin excl. PPA will reach its long-term target level of 23% in 2026 (approx. 18% in FY 2023).

Annual operational efficiencies from Solar are estimated to amount to approx. EUR 55 million from 2026 onwards. Solar consists of several workstreams across the learning business and operations. Identified areas for operational and process improvements include:

organisational optimisation post curriculum renewals especially in Spain and Poland,

process improvements in publishing operations across learning material businesses in seven countries,

continuing harmonisation of digital learning platforms started in 2022, and

overhead and other optimisations across the SBU.

While the operational benefits of Solar will accrue during 2024-2026, the positive impact on Learning’s operational EBIT margin excl. PPA will become visible only in 2026, when the next major curriculum renewals in Learning’s key operating countries will be implemented. The margin improvement from Solar in 2026 will come when Learning’s net sales are expected to return to the peak levels seen in 2023. This is due to lower demand for learning content in 2024-2025 following recent curriculum renewals and continuing rationalisation of lower margin contracts and businesses.

In Q3 2023, Sanoma has already booked EUR 15 million of costs related to Solar as items affecting comparability (IACs) in Sanoma Learning’s result. In 2024, Solar-related costs booked as IACs are estimated to amount to approx. EUR 30 million. All organisational optimisation actions are subject to works council negotiations and other local legal procedures.

"During the past 4-5 years, our focus has been on growing Sanoma Learning, organically but particularly also through acquisitions. We have more than doubled the scale of the business from approx. EUR 300 million net sales with operations in five countries in 2018 to close to EUR 800 million and operations in 12 countries today. We are now launching Solar to fully benefit from our increased scale,” says Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO of Sanoma. "We see the benefits coming in gradually and being fully visible in 2026. In the coming two years, Learning’s net sales are expected to be somewhat lower due to fewer curriculum renewals in our key markets and our active discontinuation of lower margin contracts and businesses. In addition to Solar, during 2024-2026 we will also be focusing on improving our K12 offering to the students, teachers and schools, small in-market acquisitions and deleveraging our balance sheet,” she concludes.

All Sanoma’s Group and SBU-level long-term financial targets remain unchanged and are listed in the table below. Sanoma has not defined a specific timeline for reaching any of the other targets. Solar does not have an impact on Sanoma’s Outlook for 2023.

Learning Long-term target Performance in 2022 Organic growth 2-5% 1% Operational EBIT margin excl. PPA > 23% (from 2026 onwards) 19.4% Media Finland Organic growth +/- 2% 0% Operational EBIT margin excl. PPA 12-14% 10.6% Sanoma Group Net debt / Adj. EBITDA < 3.0 3.2 Equity ratio 35-45% 35.8% Dividend policy Growing dividend, 40-60% of annual free cash flow 93%

