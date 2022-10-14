Vaisala Corporation

Inside information

October 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Inside information: Vaisala increases its net sales and operating result estimates for 2022 and publishes preliminary orders received, net sales and operating result for Q3 2022

Vaisala Corporation increases its net sales and operating result estimates for 2022. Vaisala estimates its full-year 2022 net sales to be in the range of EUR 500–520 million and operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 62–72 million.

Vaisala’s third quarter 2022 preliminary orders received were strong EUR 137.2 (109.9) million and increased by 25%. Preliminary net sales were strong EUR 133.3 (111.5) million and increased by 20%. Preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 22.0 (19.2) million, 16.5 (17.3) % of net sales.

In January–September 2022, Vaisala’s preliminary orders received were strong EUR 394.1 (336.2) million and increased by 17%. Preliminary net sales were strong EUR 372.6 (312.9) million and increased by 19%. Preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 49.9 (38.3) million, 13.4 (12.2) % of net sales.

During the third quarter, demand for Vaisala’s products and solutions continued strong in both business areas. Despite the challenges of component availability, Vaisala managed to maintain high delivery capability by cooperating with suppliers and acquiring higher priced components from spot market.

The estimated ranges for net sales and operating result remain relatively wide as the uncertainty in the business environment remains high caused by the weakened economic outlook and increasing inflation. The global shortage of components is expected to continue during the fourth quarter causing additional material costs. Operating expenses are expected to continue to grow as planned due to investments in the renewal of IT systems, sales and marketing as well as R&D in accordance with the growth strategy.

Vaisala’s previous business outlook for 2022 as published on July 22, 2022, was:

Vaisala estimates its full-year 2022 net sales to be in the range of EUR 465–495 million and its operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 55–70 million.

Vaisala will publish its Interim Report January–September 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022.

