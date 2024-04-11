Vaisala Corporation

Inside information

April 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Inside information: Vaisala publishes preliminary net sales of Q1/2024 and reiterates its full year 2024 business outlook

Vaisala’s January–March 2024 preliminary net sales were EUR 112 (132) million.

During the first quarter, market activity continued at the same level as in the second half of 2023 as expected earlier. The industrial actions in Finland and simultaneous implementation of the new ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system had a negative impact on Vaisala’s first quarter net sales. Due to the decline in net sales, the first quarter operating result (EBIT) is expected to be significantly lower than in the comparison period the year before.

Despite the weakness of the first quarter, Vaisala reiterates its full year 2024 business outlook, which was published on February 14, 2024. Vaisala estimates that its full-year 2024 net sales will be in the range of EUR 530–570 million and its operating result (EBIT) will be in the range of EUR 63–78 million.

Vaisala will publish its January–March 2024 Interim Report on May 3, 2024.

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action.




