Inside Out and Vietnam Insider partner in business briefings to provide insights into Vietnam's post-COVID investment opportunities, legal and operational landscape

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Business Services (GBS) LTD and Vietnam Insider join hands to present the "Inside Out" webinar series, shedding light on Vietnam's situation during the COVID-19 period to support foreign investors dealing with a dynamic business, regulatory, legal and operational landscape.

The webinar will be moderated by Rahn Wood, the founder of "Inside Out" and Partner of GBS.

Rahn is an internationally experienced executive with over 30 years of achievements in Retail, Commercial & Digital Banking, Cards and Payments. He has performed executive roles at some of the most prestigious financial institutions including HSBC, Vietnam International Bank, Techcombank, Saudi British Bank, Macquarie Bank, MasterCard, ANZ Bank and most recently as CEO of Mai Linh, Vietnam's largest taxi firm.

In the initial Inside Out webinar on 01 October, there will be presentations and Q&A from speakers as follows:

Conditions in the Real Economy – Richard Burrage , Managing Director of Cimigo Vietnam

, Managing Director of Debtor Management in COVID-19 conditions:

Oliver Schwartzhaupt , Chief Risk Officer, Vietnam Maritime Bank (MSB)

, Chief Risk Officer, Vietnam Maritime Bank (MSB)

Dmytro Kolechko, Head of Risk Management Division, Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VP Bank)

Legal framework & process - Tran Minh Thu (Katleen), Principal Lawyer, Viclaw

Moderator: Rahn Wood , Partner of GBS

The main focus of the webinar will be on the success of Vietnam in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing economic challenges, and Vietnam's policies to recover and develop the economy.

The webinar aims to attract over 500 real-time viewers, who are individual investors, business owners and representatives from several investment funds, enterprises in different countries.

If you are a foreign investors, expatriate or business partner, who is hungry for insights about Vietnamese business conditions, this is where you can hear directly from leaders across sectors!

Registor at: http://insideout.vn/register

Contact:



Email: ask@gbs.com.vn

Mobile/ WhatsApp: +84902964511

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200922/2924557-1

SOURCE Vietnam Insider