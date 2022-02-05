|
05.02.2022 11:00:23
Inside the Fox News That Donald Trump Helped Build
Roger Ailes understood the appeal Mr. Trump had for Fox viewers. He didn’t foresee how together they would redefine the limits of political discourse in a way the country is still living with.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "New York Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "New York Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!