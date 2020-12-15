Inside the TMGM and Australian Open Official Partnership Event

SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The evening of Friday, 27 November 2020, was a significant date for the Australian Open and leading online trading platform TMGM. The two celebrated an Official Partner sponsorship alliance with an event rich in industry leader attendance.

Appearances from leaders of both companies and influential political figures made the Sydney event one to watch. The headline-making sponsorship was announced in October 2020, and has since garnered significant international media attention in the business, financial and sports sectors.

The partnership was a strategic choice, closely aligned with TMGM's global expansion strategy. Leveraging the strengths of each of the industry names, the multi-year partnership creates a compelling opportunity for global audiences.

The deal means TMGM's brand signage will be visible on court while broadcasted globally at the iconic sports event. The 2021 event will also serve as the public launchpad to the company's new brand positioning - pivoting from TradeMax Australia to TradeMax Global Markets (TMGM), with a new tagline: Trade the World.

TMGM CEO, Lee Yu, believes the partnership is the vital bridge between the Australian Open audiences and TMGM clients: "The Australian Open is a world-class event that encourages innovation, speed, and community." At the same time, these are the values recognised by TMGM... "Those who appreciate speed in sport, also appreciate speed in trading, and so the audience is historically a close match to our base."

As one of the most influential sports events in the Asia-Pacific region and even across the world, the Australian Open will work with TMGM to interpret the strength of speed from a new perspective beginning in 2021, bringing a fresh message to tennis lovers and trading enthusiasts.

Australian Open Representative, Korey Allchin, Director of Partnerships and International Business of Tennis Australia expressed great confidence in the partnership. During the event, he excitedly welcomed TMGM as the Official Online Trading Platform of the popular tennis tournament. Both parties are confident the alliance of the two brands on "speed" will pave the way for a promising partnership.

Likewise, Tennis Australia Representatives attached great importance to the occasion - travelling from the event's headquarters in Melbourne to Sydney, to present the two Australian Open trophies.

Many guests, including editors and journalists from major Australian mass media digital and print publications, attended the event in anticipation of the presentation of the iconic Australian Open trophies.

Guests were in awe as they witnessed the debut of the iconic Australian Open trophies: men's singles championship trophy, the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup; and the women's singles championship trophy, the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

While not exclusively a charity-driven event, social responsibility has always been a priority for TMGM. In 2020 alone, TMGM was a key player in the donation of necessary protective clothing to Wuhan front-line medical staff, with financial contributions to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The Partnership Announcement event sought to make a charitable impact. Fortunate enough to host the UNICEF Australia team, the event encouraged on-site charitable guest donations. The event collectively raised close to $10,000 in guest donations within a few short hours. The donations will assist children and families affected by the pandemic around the world, and conveys the support of TMGM and the Australian Open in the charitable endeavour.

With only weeks until the 2021 Australian Open, the countdown to the landmark event is on. When the event commences, the world will be watching. Audiences will witness the new TMGM brand at the Speed Serve, a location that aptly represents the strength of the TMGM's 'Serve Fast, Trade Faster' brand benefit.

About TMGM

TMGM empowers investors to take charge of their investment portfolio, combining lucrative CFD trading opportunities across 7 asset classes with access to 15,000+ products including Forex, Shares, Precious Metals, Energies and Indices. The sophisticated online platform simplifies direct CFD trading: providing the technology, turn-key support and innovative structure so traders only have to worry about investment decisions. TMGM is a reliable and trusted CFD provider. For more information, visit tmgm.com

