Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
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13.08.2026 17:50:01
Insider Activity Alert: Banc of California's CRO Parts with 6,000 Shares
Olivia I. Lindsay, Chief Risk Officer of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), sold 6,000 shares of common stock on Aug. 4, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($19.50); post-transaction value based on Aug. 04, 2026, market close ($19.52).Banc of California is a financial holding company that, through its subsidiary Banc of California, National Association, delivers a full spectrum of banking products and services across the U.S. The company's offerings encompass a variety of deposit solutions, including checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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