SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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31.07.2026 15:20:01
Insider at Iconic Industrial Stock Sells $4.2 Million Worth of Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing
Kenneth J. West, Pres/CEO Process Technologies of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON), sold 17,032 shares of common stock at $243.77 per share on July 27, 2026, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($243.77); post-transaction value based on July 27, 2026, market close ($245.75).Honeywell International Inc. is a global industrial conglomerate with a market capitalization of $78.3 billion and TTM revenues of $36.1 billion, employing approximately 101,000 personnel across diversified business segments. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated portfolio of aerospace technologies, building management systems, and industrial solutions, supported by significant research and development capabilities. With a one-year stock price appreciation of 9.59%, Honeywell demonstrates strong market performance and investor confidence in its diversified business model and operational execution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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