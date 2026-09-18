Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: INE0PB301013

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.09.2026 16:15:01

Insider Buy: Co-CFO Doubles Down, Purchases 15,000 Shares of Shipping Stock for $424,050

Symeon Spyrou, co-CFO of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), purchased 15,000 shares of the company on Sept. 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($28.27); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026, market close ($31.21).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a leading independent dry bulk shipping operator with a substantial fleet of 136 vessels, well-positioned to capitalize on global commodity trade flows. The company maintains operational scale and fleet diversity that enables competitive positioning across multiple bulk commodity segments and shipping routes. With TTM net income of $287.2 million on revenues of $1.2 billion, the company demonstrates strong operational profitability and cash generation capabilities characteristic of the cyclical shipping industry.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shs 36,97 -2,94% Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:57 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07:22 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel zum Wochenschluss uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die Wall Street beendete den Handel uneins. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen