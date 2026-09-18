Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie
ISIN: INE0PB301013
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18.09.2026 16:15:01
Insider Buy: Co-CFO Doubles Down, Purchases 15,000 Shares of Shipping Stock for $424,050
Symeon Spyrou, co-CFO of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), purchased 15,000 shares of the company on Sept. 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($28.27); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026, market close ($31.21).
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a leading independent dry bulk shipping operator with a substantial fleet of 136 vessels, well-positioned to capitalize on global commodity trade flows. The company maintains operational scale and fleet diversity that enables competitive positioning across multiple bulk commodity segments and shipping routes. With TTM net income of $287.2 million on revenues of $1.2 billion, the company demonstrates strong operational profitability and cash generation capabilities characteristic of the cyclical shipping industry.
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