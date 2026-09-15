Insider Doubles Down, Buys 4,000 Shares of Iconic Apparel Brand for More Than $435,000

Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 4,000 shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) on September 10, 2026, for a total investment of $437,520, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($109.38); post-transaction value based on September 10, 2026 market close ($108.83).

Crocs, Inc. operates as a leading designer and distributor of casual footwear with a market capitalization of $5.3 billion and TTM revenue of $4.1 billion. The company leverages its iconic brand positioning and distinctive product portfolio to maintain competitive differentiation in the consumer footwear market, supported by a diversified distribution strategy across direct and wholesale channels. With net income of $593.4 million on a TTM basis, Crocs demonstrates strong profitability and operational efficiency within the consumer cyclical sector.

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