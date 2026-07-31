SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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31.07.2026 14:45:01
Insider Dumps 3,000 Shares of Well-Known Industrial Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
Michael J. Ancius, a Director at Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of common stock on July 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($49.00); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026, market close ($48.10).Fastenal is a leading global industrial distributor with $8.7 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $54.8 billion, employing 21,339 personnel. The company maintains a competitive position through its extensive distribution infrastructure spanning North America and international markets, enabling efficient supply chain delivery to industrial and construction customers. With net income of $1.4 billion TTM, Fastenal demonstrates strong operational profitability and cash generation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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