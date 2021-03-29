Insider is Firmly Positioned as the #1 Leader on G2's Mobile Marketing and Personalization Reports for Spring'21 - 17th Quarter in a Row

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2.com, a leading P2P product review and rating platform released its Spring'21 Report naming Insider a top leader in Mobile Marketing and Personalization grids. With this report, Insider ranks #1 Leader for the 17th consecutive quarter—with a user satisfaction score of 4.6/5.0.



Insider's recognition as a leader among the top vendors extends across multiple categories and indexes. Based on 100% user reviews, Insider has been rated as a top platform for:



Best Estimated ROI

Best Relationship

Easiest Setup

Easiest to Use

Best Meets Requirements, and much more.

Insider is trusted by more than 800 global enterprise brands, including industry powerhouses like UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Unilever, Santander, Media Markt , Marks & Spencer , Estée Lauder, Samsung , Toyota , Carrefour , Burger King , Puma , GAP, Virgin , AVIS, Avon , Nissan , BBVA , IKEA , and CNN . The company helps global brands and marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliver individualized experiences on any channel. Insider has a pulse on emerging channels like WhatsApp Business and Facebook Messenger and continuously improves its platform with future-proof technologies.

Category leader with a mobile-first approach

G2's Mobile Marketing Software Grid recognizes Insider as a leader among the top mobile marketing vendors. What sets Insider's mobile marketing suite a class apart is the powerful engagement and conversion features for mobile web and mobile apps .



With a wide range of use-case scenarios, templates, and AI-driven customer journey orchestration, marketers can tackle key engagement and conversion metrics across the funnel on smaller screens more effectively.



Here's what users have to say about Insider's mobile marketing capabilities:



"When we started working with Insider our goal was to improve our eCommerce arm. By using Insider's mobile and desktop web personalization tools, web push notifications, smart recommendation, and triggered emails, we quickly achieved 6X ROI!"

Alice L, Clarins

"Insider's web push product works amazingly well, our conversion rate from Insider's Conversion Push Notifications was 2X higher than the industry average. Highly recommend this platform for others looking to optimize their UX."

Alexander K, Tele2

Leading AI-powered, cross-channel personalization

The multi-channel customer seeks personalized engagement that is consistent and relevant to their needs, meaning marketers need to focus on the holistic customer journey and be present where their users are.



Insider's personalization capabilities include a wide range of AI-guided predictive and behavioral segments such as 'likelihood to purchase', likelihood to churn', 'discount affinity', and predicted 'conversion range' to help marketers deliver more meaningful cross-channel customer journeys and also target their audiences more accurately.



With an all-powerful contextualized recommendation engine— Smart Recommender —that works by identifying user intent as opposed to standard recommendation algorithms and highly engaging web experiences that deliver Instagram-like stories , Insider enables top global brands to optimize their engagement and drive greater ROI across channels.



See what users are saying about Insider's personalization software:



"Driving traffic to our website was a challenge from the start. We wanted to start using personalization solutions on our website to improve the traffic, and we found Insider's platform to contain all the solutions we were looking for. The scenarios they provide us with and the real-time support we get when we are creating personalization campaigns have been a life-saver on many occasions. Not only that we were also able to improve our subscriber opt-in rates in a span of three months."

Abigail K, Digital Marketing Executive

"Our goal was to optimize the onsite engagement and improve the personalized experience for our website visitors. We started using Insider's web suite as well as a cross-channel approach targeting our visitors on the web, mobile web, and email. In a short period of time, we saw an uplift in conversions on the web and in our revenue. Their web suite has all the tools required to optimize some of the most challenging metrics from reducing bounce rates to improving conversion rates and AOV."

Aysegul F, eCommerce Performance Marketing Strategist

