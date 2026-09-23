Insider Sale: Executive Parts Ways With 2,400 Shares of Tech Stock

Wang Yanjun, CCO and GC of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), sold 2,400 Class A ordinary shares as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($103.96); post-transaction value based on Sept. 16, 2026, market close ($103.50).

Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator with a market capitalization of $62.1 billion and TTM revenue of $27.7 billion, demonstrating significant scale across multiple high-growth markets. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem approach to drive cross-platform engagement and monetization, with particular strength in mobile gaming and e-commerce penetration in underserved emerging markets. Sea's diversified business model across entertainment, commerce, and fintech provides multiple growth vectors and revenue diversification, positioning it as a comprehensive digital services provider in its core geographies.

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