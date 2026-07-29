SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
29.07.2026 16:00:01
Insider Sells $255,000 Worth of Popular Consumer Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
Steven E. Voskuil, SVP, Chief Financial Officer at The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), sold 1,500 shares of common stock on July 20, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($170.00); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026, market close ($171.70).The Hershey Company is a leading global confectionery manufacturer with a market capitalization of $34.8 billion and TTM revenues of $12.0 billion, positioning it as a dominant player in the consumer defensive sector. The company's diversified product portfolio and multi-segment operational structure provide revenue stability and cross-selling opportunities across complementary categories. Hershey's competitive advantages include iconic brand recognition, established distribution networks, and operational scale that support sustained profitability and market share retention in the competitive confectionery industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!