SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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22.06.2026 16:43:01
Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Check Point Software Worth $3.5 Million, According to Latest SEC Filing
On June 2, 2026, Director Yoav Chelouche of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported the exercise and immediate sale of 25,000 ordinary shares through an options-related transaction, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($140.28); post-transaction value based on June 2, 2026, market close ($140.07).* 1-year performance calculated using June 2nd, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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