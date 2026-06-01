NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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01.06.2026 05:41:00
Insiders Are Buying This Nvidia-Backed $15 Stock Hand Over Fist. Should You?
Long known for mobile brick phones and traditional telecom infrastructure, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) is quietly in the middle of an exciting transformation. Back in October, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) made a $1 billion strategic investment in Nokia, marking a major turning point as the telecom provider pushed into artificial intelligence (AI).Since Nvidia's investment, Nokia's stock has climbed from roughly $6 to just below $15, reflecting growing investor excitement around the company's AI ambitions. Adding to this momentum is a flurry of insider purchases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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