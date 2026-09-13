Insiders Trim Positions in Five Below Stock After 39% Run-Up

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE), the discount retail chain, has had a pretty good summer. The stock price has surged some 39% over the past two months to around $245 per share. It hit an all-time closing high of $262 per share on Aug. 24 and has returned about 68% over the past 12 months, including a 30% year-to-date return.

This past week, two Five Below insiders sold a slew of shares, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. On Sept. 4, Director Michael Devine sold roughly 4,250 shares in two batches. He sold about 3,400 shares for $250.44 per share and then sold 850 shares for $251.28 per share. The total value of the sales was about $1.1 million.

Devine still holds 12,953 shares of company stock which, at the current share price of $243, would be approximately $3.1 million.

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