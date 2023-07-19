Insight, Intel Donate 50 Laptops to Sanibel School Severely Damaged by Hurricane Ian

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, partnered with Intel to donate 50 laptops to Sanibel School in Sanibel Island, Florida, to help rebuild a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) lab damaged by Hurricane Ian.

"Thanks to this generous donation, students are able to connect and construct as they explore the world of coding, flight simulation and engineering,” said Jennifer Lusk, assistant principal, Sanibel School. "Each day our school recovers a little more, and our STEM program would not have been able to recover without this support.”

Hurricane Ian was the deadliest and costliest storm in the state’s history after making landfall in southwestern Florida on Sept. 28, 2022. The Sanibel community was among the hardest hit, as the Sanibel Causeway directly connecting the island to the mainland was extensively damaged, and homes and businesses were destroyed. Sanibel School, a public K-8 school, saw classrooms flooded by over 4 feet of water, leaving all students to relocate miles away.

Staff worked tirelessly to rebuild, with the school reopening Feb. 8. Insight and Intel have helped open the new STEM lab by providing Intel-powered laptops, Poly Blackwire headsets donated by HP Inc., and other tools.

"Using technology to transform lives is at the heart of everything we do, and Insight’s Reach program specifically gives students an educational boost where they need the most help,” said Megan Amdahl, North America chief operating officer and senior vice president of client experience, Insight. "Not even the worst storm can quell a hunger for knowledge. The strength of the Sanibel community and their educators inspires us, and we hope the role we’ve played not only helps rebuild a STEM lab but rekindles an enthusiasm for learning and exploration.”

Jason Kimrey, vice president and general manager, U.S. channel and partner programs at Intel, added: "Thanks to Insight’s generosity, Intel has been able to step in and help the Sanibel School emerge stronger from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. This donation enabled the school to quickly recover and gives these incredibly resilient students even greater opportunity to do amazing things in the future through new Intel technology.”

Mike DeVente, vice president of AMS channel sales, HP Poly Hybrid Work Systems, said: "We are proud to support Sanibel K-8 by equipping its new STEM lab with Poly Blackwire headsets. It is an honor to be a partner alongside Insight and Intel helping communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and getting these children back into their regular routines as fast as possible.”

To learn more about how Insight gives back to its communities, read the 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

