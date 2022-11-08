Insight Achieves All Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has achieved all possible Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, including the rare seventh designation for Microsoft Cloud only awarded to companies holding all other six designations.

The qualifications elevate Insight’s already vast solutions and services portfolio providing clients access to repeatable, scalable solutions that maximize their investments in Microsoft technology and propel their digital transformation journey.

The designations demonstrate Insight’s mastery of delivering client success across all Microsoft solution areas: Business Applications, Data & AI, Digital & Application Innovation, Modern Work, Security, Azure Infrastructure, and Microsoft Cloud. Within these designations, Insight has earned 12 Microsoft specializations representing the company’s deep technical expertise and best-in-class capabilities spanning hardware, software and cloud.

"As a solutions integrator, we are extremely focused on helping our clients reduce costs, create efficiency and new revenue streams, and unlock the power of their data,” said Stan Lequin, solutions president, Insight. "Transformation that propels this business value is built on the best platforms and solutions, and the biggest reward that we can receive is the validation that we are a partner of choice to leading providers like Microsoft. These designations solidify the breadth of our expertise across the areas that matter most to running a modern, digital business.”

Insight bolstered its robust Microsoft proficiency through an acquisition in June of Hanu Software Solutions, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider that has been recognized as a Niche Player in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Service Providers for the past two years.

In 2022, Insight has earned 12 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards, including top Worldwide and North America Surface PC Reseller, Worldwide Surface Hub Reseller, U.S. Manufacturing Partner of the Year and Canada Partner of the Year.

Last month, Microsoft replaced its legacy gold and silver competencies for partners with the new designations. Awarded by Microsoft based on partner capability scoring, the designations are determined by factors like performance, skilling and client success.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 12,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005788/en/