Insight at the University of Galway Pioneers the Future of Aortic Care with Rackspace Technology Cloud-Based Diagnostics on AWS

Leveraging Rackspace Technology advisory services AI/ML models with AWS SageMaker modern cloud infrastructure, researchers reduced data processing times from 150 hours to mere minutes

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — the leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, today announced assisting with securing OCRE funding and providing AWS SageMaker training and advisory services for the Virtual Aorta Project at the University of Galway in partnership with Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics. The joint project reduced the computational modeling process from approximately 150 hours to 10 minutes. The groundbreaking project is backed by Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE) funding.



"Since January 2021, Rackspace has been a leading contributor in the European Open Science Cloud marketplace. Through the OCRE framework, Rackspace has provided AWS cloud services to research institutions, universities, and NREN members across Europe, aiming to boost cloud adoption and refine the tools available to the education and research communities,” said Donald Dunsmore, Director, Education and Research Sales (OCRE). "With this powerful collaboration, Insight leverages AWS to expedite and streamline diagnosis, and Rackspace supports our customers from grant funding requests down to project completion.”

The Virtual Aorta is spearheading advancements in diagnostics and the development of new treatments for aortic disease. Historically, Universities are slow to use AI and the cloud to enhance their research; therefore, the work Insight is doing with the University of Galway is setting a standard for the rest of the industry. The success they are seeing with improved diagnostic times and data handling is encouraging other research institutes to go to the cloud. Rackspace's ability to shed more light on this project only helps further technology in research institutes. All of which leads to more significant advancements in diagnostics and care.

"As European research institutions and universities seek to accelerate their journey to the cloud, the OCRE project removes barriers, creating a seamless connection into the IT ecosystem,” said Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer, EMEA at Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Technology has exceptional managed services expertise within the AWS cloud environment and has delivered truly valuable business outcomes for customers across EMEA. As an integral partner of AWS, we’re excited to begin empowering these organizations to enhance their capabilities through the cloud.”

Organizations that require AWS capabilities in 38 countries across Europe will be supported by Rackspace Technology expertise, which includes 14 AWS competencies and with 1,600 certifications.

Click here to read the Rackspace Technology University of Galloway case study, and to watch the case study video, click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com