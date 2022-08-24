Insight Awarded NetApp North America 2022 Keystone Partner of the Year

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, announced today that it been named the NetApp North America Keystone Partner of the Year for NetApp’s fiscal year 2022. The award, which Insight won for a second year in a row, recognizes Insight’s strategic approach to driving significant growth in NetApp® Keystone™ adoption.

That strategy includes Insight’s ability to deliver Keystone’s Storage as a Service platform as part of a complete portfolio of cloud, compute, storage, data management and network/security solutions. Insight brings together best-in-class vendors of the client’s choice, serving as a single technology partner that can support their entire enterprise data infrastructure.

"Insight is meeting the rapidly-growing demand for As a Service solutions that align to our clients’ strategic initiatives and deliver a more cloud-like consumption model,” said Stan Lequin, President of Insight Solutions. 92% of organizations are increasing or planning to increase As a Service, according to findings in the IDG commissioned survey, The Path to Digital Transformation: Where IT Leaders Stand. "Clients view us as a go-to Keystone partner due to our expertise aligning As-a-Service consumption to business needs, managing, monitoring and optimizing solutions, and bundling related services for complete transformation.”

Jenni Flinders, SVP, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp, said: "As a partner-led organization, our partners are at the very core of our business, and their success is aligned to our own. I want to congratulate Insight on being named the North America Keystone Partner of the Year. Their partnership and investment in NetApp, and their ability to deliver value to our joint customers has been exemplary. I look forward to their continued success as we work together to help clients solve business challenges and manage their most critical data assets with NetApp’s industry-leading hybrid multi-cloud technologies and consumption models.”

NetApp’s North America Partner Awards recognize partners who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to customer success and revenue growth across categories including cloud, flash, the FlexPod® platform, the NetApp® Keystone™ portfolio, and vertical/regional leadership. The full list of NetApp North America Partner Awards for FY’22 is available here.

About Insight

