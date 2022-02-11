Insight Builds on Commitments to People, Leadership, Environment in 2022 Corporate Citizenship Report

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), an industry-recognized solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, has released its 2022 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, sharing how the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) business practices have positively impacted its teammates, clients and communities on a global scale.

"Sustainable technology is driving disruption across every industry, from electrification of everything, expanding telehealth and remote work, to net-zero goals,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and chief executive officer. "We’re helping our clients be very intentional about their transformation: scaling sustainably, expanding access to technical talent and creating more effective workplaces. Realizing ambitious goals also means being very thoughtful stewards of our planet.”

Highlights of the 2022 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report include:

Insight is a Forbes World’s Best Employer, a Forbes America’s Best Employer for Diversity, and a Forbes Best Employer for Veterans. Insight also received a perfect score of 100 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ workplace equality.

World’s Best Employer, a America’s Best Employer for Diversity, and a Best Employer for Veterans. Insight also received a perfect score of 100 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ workplace equality. The company’s Supplier Diversity Program Office, established in 2020, last year supported over 2,700 independently or diverse-owned companies, giving them exposure to global clientele.

Insight’s Community Wireless Broadband solution continues to bring necessary internet connectivity to rural and historically underserved communities. In 2021, those projects included helping 30,000+ rural students and workers in Hidalgo County, Texas, and 12,500+ students across five school districts and teleworkers in Tucson, Arizona.

Insight’s hardware lifecycle and asset disposal services saved 2 million pounds of electronic waste from the environment in 2021.

Insight has helped 20 schools establish esports programs since the start of the 2021-2022 school year, enabling more students to participate in extracurricular school activities and become more interested in STEM-based learning.

Insight introduced the Diversity & Inclusion Group Mentoring Program to continue to develop an inclusive workforce focused on personal and career progress.

The company donated $1.6 million to charitable causes in 2021, including $375,000 to its Reach program, focusing on STEM-based nonprofits that emphasize educational opportunities for children.

The In It Together Foundation, Insight’s 501(c)(3) non-profit program that helps teammates in crisis, has raised $2.6 million since its inception in 2015, and helped 114 families in 2021 alone.

"Our team is committed to building meaningful connections to help businesses run smarter, and we have continued to fulfill this mission throughout another year of rapid transformation and global uncertainty,” said Glynis Bryan, Insight chief financial officer. "I’m proud of the extensive progress we’ve made as an organization this past year and look forward to continuing to help our clients and communities gain stronger footing in an increasingly digital world.”

Insight is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and continues to honor this global commitment, striving to respect and promote human rights in accordance with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, also known as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact. Insight supports the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals through holistic solutions and expertise in accelerating business transformation, with the global scale of a network of more than 6,000 trusted partners.

To read more about Insight’s approach to social responsibilities and download a copy of the 2022 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, visit insight.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,500 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005309/en/