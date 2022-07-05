Insight CISO Rader Honored by Microsoft as 2022 Security Changemaker of the Year

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, announced that Jason Rader, global vice president for security and chief information security officer, was honored as the Security Changemaker of the year in the Microsoft Security Excellence 2022 Awards presented June 5.

Building on more than 25 years of experience in operationalizing security solutions, Rader has been instrumental in developing Insight’s end-to-end security consulting portfolio. Insight’s cybersecurity team has become a trusted advisor to C-suites across the globe, helping them navigate security and compliance complexity associated with dispersed workforces, platforms, edge and the Internet of Things. His team combines transformational security engagements with product and managed security services that harmonize people, process and technology to deliver on mission-critical business objectives.

Today, Rader leads Insight’s internal security program. He spearheaded an organizational security initiative that enables Insight’s 11,500 teammates to work securely from anywhere.

"Security is the foundation of both business operations and IT modernization in today’s digital economy. But it’s increasingly complex and requires constant vigilance to keep up with the newest solutions and strategies. Jason has succeeded in fully engaging and educating our organization, our clients and the wider business community on best practices to strengthen defenses against security breaches,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO.

The Microsoft Security Excellence 2022 Awards were presented in 10 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, the awards were given to Microsoft partners for the second year.

Rader continues to lead one of Insight’s most impactful thought leadership initiatives — Insight Live: IT Experts’ Take — out of his commitment to knowledge transfer that can help businesses succeed.

For more information on Insight’s security solutions, visit solutions.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

