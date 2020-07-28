Insight Earns Advanced Specialization in Four Areas of Microsoft Azure

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, announced today it has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations:

Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure – providing delivery and support in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based production workloads to Azure

– providing delivery and support in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based production workloads to Azure Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure – deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Azure

– deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Azure Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure – analyzing existing workloads, generating schema models, and performing extract, transform and load operations to migrate data to cloud-based data warehouses and enable cloud-based analytics solutions

– analyzing existing workloads, generating schema models, and performing extract, transform and load operations to migrate data to cloud-based data warehouses and enable cloud-based analytics solutions Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure – migrating and deploying production web application workloads, applying DevOps, and managing app services in Azure

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure, Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure, Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure and Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

Insight in May also earned a Microsoft Advanced Specialization in Adoption and Change Management for the Modern Workplace, demonstrating proven success in providing adoption and change management services while driving Microsoft 365 usage and organizational change.

Insight maintains 15 Microsoft Gold and three Microsoft Silver competencies spanning application development and integration, data analytics, cloud platform management, workload migration, and workforce mobility optimization. Insight also fields more than 1,000 Azure-focused engineers, developers and technical consultants, plus more than 2,000 Microsoft-focused services and technical professionals, maintaining more than 3,000 technical certifications combined.

"Insight and Microsoft share a similar vision of simplifying digital transformation for organizations of all sizes, and that starts with the power of partnership. Our solution areas and strategic vision are closely aligned, and these advanced specializations signify Insight’s intimate knowledge of Azure across the areas of innovation that matter most to our clients today, including cloud and data enablement, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, DevOps and high-performing applications,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO.

Insight this month was named the 2020 Microsoft U.S. Country Partner of the Year and 2020 Worldwide Customer Experience Partner of the Year. In the past year, the company was named 2020 Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year, 2019 U.S. Azure Application Innovation Partner of the Year, and 2019 U.S. Azure Team Partner Choice Award for Data and AI, and it has earned Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status to certify Insight’s ability as a super solution integrator to align Microsoft Azure solutions to clients’ business objectives, fully deploy, adopt and manage them.

"Earning an advanced specialization from Microsoft requires us to demonstrate not only in-depth understanding of the Microsoft Azure ecosystem but an ability to help businesses realize their full potential through it,” said Brandon Ebken, chief technology officer, Insight. "Gaining this designation in four areas is a rare achievement and signifies to clients that we’re adept from the ground to the top floor at orchestrating speed, scalability and cost savings for any transformation objective using the most modern cloud architecture.”

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

Learn more about how Insight partners with Microsoft on cloud, software and hardware solutions for all industries here. For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at?www.insight.com. NSIT-M

