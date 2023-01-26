|
26.01.2023 22:14:00
Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2023
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, prior to market open on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: http://investor.insight.com/
To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 12,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005810/en/
