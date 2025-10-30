Insight Enterprises Aktie

WKN: 909619 / ISIN: US45765U1034

30.10.2025 13:47:37

Insight Enterprises Inc. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) revealed a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $50.95 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $58.21 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Insight Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $76.76 million or $2.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $2.003 billion from $2.087 billion last year.

Insight Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.95 Mln. vs. $58.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $2.003 Bln vs. $2.087 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.60 - $9.90

