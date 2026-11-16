Insight Enterprises Aktie
WKN: 909619 / ISIN: US45765U1034
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16.11.2026 13:27:49
Insight Enterprises Plans $650 Mln Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031
(RTTNews) - Monday, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) announced its decision to offer $650 million of convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private offering.
Additionally, it has granted initial purchasers an option to purchase upto an additional $100 million of the notes.
Of the total proceeds, the company intends to use upto $100 million to effect concurrent repurchases of shares of the common stock in privately negotiated transactions. Meanwhile, the remaining amount will be utilized to repay existing indebtedness under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.
Notably, the notes, which will mature on November 15, 2031, will be the company's senior unsecured obligations and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Insight Direct USA, Inc.
In pre-market hours, NSIT was trading at $165.80, down 1.75 percent on the Nasdaq.
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Nachrichten zu Insight Enterprises Inc.
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04.11.26
|Ausblick: Insight Enterprises zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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21.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Insight Enterprises präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: Insight Enterprises öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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22.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Insight Enterprises öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Insight Enterprises Inc.
|150,00
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