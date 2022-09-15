Insight Enterprises to Host Investor Day on October 11, 2022

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company”), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, today announced that it will host its 2022 Investor Day on October 11, 2022, at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern Time.

The event will feature presentations by Insight President and CEO Joyce Mullen, CFO Glynis Bryan and additional members of the management team who will articulate Insight’s strategy to become the leading solutions integrator and a new breed of technology partner.

A live webcast (audio with slides) can be accessed through the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.insight.com/. A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be available following the presentation on the website.

Additionally, the Insight team will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on October 10 to participate in the market open ceremony. Mullen will deliver brief remarks and ring the opening bell.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 12,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at www.insight.com.

