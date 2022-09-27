Insight Expands Managed Security Service with New Extended Detection and Response Capabilities

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, has expanded its managed security service with new extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities that help enterprises modernize and strengthen their security posture without adding overhead for internal IT teams.

Insight Managed XDR is part of a comprehensive suite of Insight managed IT services that streamline asset management, accelerate problem resolution, reduce operational costs, and free in-house IT staff to focus on strategic initiatives. It is also an extension of Insight’s security architecture and overall IT modernization services, enabling CISOs and CIOs to source all of their technology needs from a single partner.

Covering the entire digital estate from endpoints to cloud and data center infrastructure, Insight Managed XDR both reduces risk and simplifies security management by:

Providing 24/7 visibility into the complete IT environment

Eliminating point solutions for each attack surface

Leveraging machine learning and AI-based analytics to detect threats

Shortening the time typically required to discover an attempted security breach from months to hours or even minutes

Providing rapid incident response and remediation with built-in orchestration and automation

"There’s no doubt that finding the right skills in security — like many other technology disciplines — is incredibly difficult today,” said Stephen Moss, senior vice president of managed services at Insight. "Our clients are seeing a dramatic decrease in security fatigue and burnout through the automation that this service provides — building correlations in the background eliminates manual interventions and transforms reaction time drastically. Our clients are consuming a service that's outcome-based, while leaning on a full-spectrum security provider they can trust. This not only spans managed service but consulting and project services for an end-to-end experience.”

In one case, for example, Insight Managed XDR detected a bad actor attempting to penetrate a client’s environment through seemingly unrelated attacks, correlated those events in real time using the XDR engine along with the expertise of Insight security analysts, and took measures to block the attack.

Other benefits of Insight Managed XDR include cloud-native implementation with no need for application installation, integration with the client’s existing tools, and 16 years of incident and threat management experience backed by 1,500+ architects, engineers, and security subject matter experts.

For more information on Insight Managed XDR, visit www.solutions.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

