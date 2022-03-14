Insight Explores the New Horizons of the Intelligent Edge and Digital Business in Tech Journal Magazine

Discovering how to smartly adopt new technology, keeping company assets secure, and succeeding at winning and retaining top talent aren’t new challenges — but they have significantly evolved. The new horizon is digital and may just start at the edge.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, lays out a new roadmap to successfully scale and operationalize edge computing in the new edition of its quarterly Tech Journal magazine, released this week. The magazine also examines today’s top security, workforce and retail challenges, and how technology is poised to turn existing valleys into catalysts elevating organizations to new peaks.

Amol Ajgaonkar, Distinguished Engineer, Insight, shares in the cover story his advice on best IT strategies to "enjoy the view” that edge computing can provide through real-time insights across an organization. The intelligent edge creates faster decision-making, better visibility and transparency into the health of a business, more efficient workflows through automation, reduced operating costs, enhanced productivity and increased reliability.

"Data is traditionally created, moved to a data center or the cloud, processed, and then accessible. This approach has lag and latency,” said Ajgaonkar. "Intelligent edge moves processing, or at least a portion of it, closer to the point where data is created. As a result, data analysis is faster and business decisions are more deliberate.”

Also covered in the spring 2022 edition of the Tech Journal:

Exit interviews are telling us the hot drivers of the Great Reshuffle are higher wages, competitive benefits or life changes. But what does technology reveal — and then help fix — about employee retention?

Educating workers to be more vigilant about top cyberattacks may call for getting back to the basics with Cybersecurity 101.

With next-generation retail technology, retailers can retain talent, embrace omnichannel engagement and succeed in a new era of shopping.

The proliferation of remote work in 2020 sent mobile device numbers soaring. And the trend won’t be slowing down any time soon. Delve into the top device priorities for IT leaders in 2022.

By relocating business-critical applications to Azure, Insight and partner Blackbaud are enhancing performance and security for nonprofit organizations.

Through a workplace makeover, Insight and Intel are helping River Valley Counseling Center dramatically enhance its ability to treat clients via telehealth.

A new Distinguished Engineers section gives a glimpse into the minds of Insight’s top architects and their takes on the latest IT trends.

"In this issue of the Tech Journal, we’re seeking to empower IT and business leaders to see their current challenges from a different angle — a new horizon. The right modernization strategies can provide a better vantage point of your organization’s potential, where today’s paths to progress are digital and sometimes literally push what you do to the edge,” said Amy Protexter, Tech Journal editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing at Insight.

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, chief experience officers (CXOs), business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in the modern workplace, modern applications, modern infrastructure, the intelligent edge, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

