Insight Features as a Forbes Canada’s Best Employer for 2024

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, proudly announces its recognition as one of Canada’s Best Employers 2024 in rankings revealed today by Forbes and Statista.

Ranked No. 294 overall and No. 16 among IT services companies, Insight’s standing reflects its innovative culture and commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for its nearly 1,000 teammates in Canada. The best employers were identified through a survey of more than 40,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 employees in Canada.

"The wellbeing and success of our teammates is a top priority for Insight. We believe that a supported team leads to true innovation and delivers the most powerful solutions to help our clients go further and faster with technology. Being named one of Canada’s Best Employers by Forbes reflects our success in bringing together the passion and dedication of our people to drive digital transformation and customer excellence,” said Reem Gedeon, senior vice president and general manager, Insight Canada.

Insight Canada has experienced significant growth, becoming the third largest IT solutions provider in Canada. In 2023, the company opened a new national headquarters and modernized its main client sustainability center in Montreal. It also opened a new sustainability center in Calgary to accelerate hardware and software delivery to clients nationwide.

Certified as a Great Place to Work, Insight also has been named by Forbes as one of its 2023 World’s Best Employers, 2023 Best Employers for Diversity and 2023 Best Employers for Women. In the past 12 months, Insight also ranks on the Fortune 2023 World’s Best Workplaces, by Newsweek on the America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, and as a top scorer on the 2023 Disability Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index.

