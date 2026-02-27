SentinelOn a Aktie
Insight Holdings Dumps 8.4 Million SentinelOne Shares Worth $148.4 Million
Insight Holdings Group, LLC fully exited its position in SentinelOne (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Insight Holdings Group, LLC sold its entire holding of 8,425,026 shares in SentinelOne. The estimated transaction value was $148.36 million, calculated using the quarter's average share price. The fund reported zero shares in SentinelOne at quarter-end, with a total position value decrease of $148.36 million, which includes both trading activity and price movement.SentinelOne, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cybersecurity solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver autonomous threat protection. The company has established a strong presence in the endpoint and cloud security market, serving a broad enterprise client base. Its platform-centric strategy and focus on automation enable SentinelOne to deliver autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response across endpoints and cloud workloads.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
