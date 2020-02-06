Insight Homes unveils exciting new floor plan in The Nelson

MILLSBORO, Del., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insight Homes, an award winning new home builder in Southern Delaware, unveiled its newest floor plan - The Nelson - at Baylis Estates. The furnished model is now open for tours every day from 10am to 5pm, Except Friday, it is open 1pm until 5pm.

The Nelson offers complete flexibility with 4 different elevation choices in one or two story, and welcoming floorplans ranging in size from 2,405 - 3,941 square feet. The Nelson is perfectly designed for entertaining, and easily accommodates all families, big and small. The Nelson is thoughtfully designed with a second floor with multiple configurations to fit your needs as it provides the utmost privacy with a secluded owner"s suite with walk in closet and dressing room on the main floor

The new community Baylis Estates is nestled right off Rt 24 in Millsboro, DE. Minutes from the beach, fine dining, tax-free shopping and top notch golfing. Baylis Estates boasts sidewalks, several ponds, and all lawn maintenance included, this new home community will leave you with little to do aside from relax.

For more information about The Nelson or about Baylis Estates visit the model at 28815 West Henry Place, Millsboro, DE 19966 or https://www.itsjustabetterhouse.com

