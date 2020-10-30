Insight Named to Forbes World’s Best Employers 2020 List

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named to the Forbes list of World’s Best Employers 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Insight ranked No. 27 among IT companies worldwide, according to the fourth annual list. Forbes and Statista selected the 2020 World’s Best Employers based on independent surveys of more than 150,000 employees in more than 50 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers according to various topics, such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture, talent development, benefits and organizational response to COVID-19.

Survey participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. The final list is composed of 750 multinational and large corporations headquartered in 45 countries, and Insight was ranked No. 296 overall.

"In a year of remarkable change, we’ve remained consistent about putting people first in everything we do, doubling down on our commitment to take care of our teammates, partners and clients,” said Ken Lamneck, president and CEO of Insight. "The results of the Forbes World’s Best Employers list validate that our teammates believe we’re moving in the right direction in areas that are important to us, including providing a diverse and inclusive workplace, opportunities to grow professionally, flexible working options, and compelling technology solutions helping clients regain firm footing moving forward.”

Despite dispersing most of its global workforce to work from home during the pandemic, Insight has emphasized a culture of meaningful connections. The company earlier this month hosted an inaugural Global Harmony Day, virtually uniting the company’s more than 11,000 teammates for a day to celebrate and create greater understanding of each other’s unique skill sets and perspectives. Insight’s teammate resource groups, promoting a respectful and inclusive environment, also have grown to 15 chapters with participation by more than 1,000 teammates.

Insight also is addressing the most challenging contemporary business needs of clients through modern approaches to technology, including a blueprint for the future of work, optimizing IT spending and establishing a secure IT framework as businesses prioritize becoming more digital to better engage their customers and allow people to work from anywhere.

With public health in crowded places top of mind for everyone, Insight also has helped promote a safer return to interacting again in person through the establishment of its proprietary Insight Connected Platform for Detection and Prevention. The scalable Internet of Things platform — suitable to smaller businesses like an independently owned craft brewery or a global enterprise — unifies smart devices including thermal cameras, contact tracing, social distancing sensors and machine learning applications to help curtail the spread of viruses. Insight has implemented the solution at 13 of its largest locations across North America as part of its efforts to prioritize teammate wellbeing.

"Our teammates deserve a workplace that champions people, leadership and culture, and we endeavor to be an employer of choice for each of our valued teammates, so this recognition is particularly special,” said Jen Vasin, senior vice president, human resources.

"Having recently joined Insight, I am delighted to say that I felt the organization’s vibrant culture from the moment I began the interview process. It is that culture that allows us to be successful and a trusted partner in helping our clients transform and stay ahead of a rapidly accelerating technology curve,” said Joyce Mullen, president, Insight North America.

The Forbes World’s Best Employers 2020 list was announced Oct. 15 and can be viewed on the Forbes website. For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005405/en/