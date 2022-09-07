Insight Named to Multiple Forbes America’s Best Employer 2022 Lists

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has been recognized on the Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2022 list, ranking No. 19 among IT companies. Insight was also honored on the Forbes America’s Best Employers by State 2022 list in the states of Arizona and Ohio.

"Our teammates are the true champions of our values, and their daily commitment to our clients, to our communities and to one another is inspiring. Their teamwork and innovative thinking drive how we help our clients think more ambitiously about digital transformation,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight.

Ranking on the Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2022 list is determined by an independent, anonymous survey conducted by market research firm Statista of 50,000 Americans — 30,000 women and 20,000 men — working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. They were asked whether they would recommend their employer based on working conditions, diversity, parental leave, pay equity, and female representation at the executive and board levels.

Statista also compiled the Forbes America’s Best Employers by State 2022 rankings, based on an anonymous poll of 70,000 U.S. employees to capture the differences in how companies are perceived in various parts of the country. The respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, compensation competitiveness, opportunities for advancement, openness to telecommuting, and how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.

Certified as a Great Place to Work, Insight also ranks as a top 60 Forbes 2022 Best Employer for Diversity, a Disability Equality Inclusion Best Place to Work, one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies and holds a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index of diverse and inclusive workplaces.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT. To learn more about how Insight lives up to its values of hunger, heart and harmony, read our 2022 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 12,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006061/en/