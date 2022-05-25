Insight Ranked at No. 373 on 2022 Fortune 500 List

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, is No. 373 on this year’s Fortune 500 rankings of the largest corporations in the United States, based on revenue for the 2021 fiscal year. In its 12th consecutive year as a Fortune 500 company, Insight ranks as the sixth most prolific information technology services corporation.

Digital transformation and protecting business continuity are essential to stay competitive, but they are never simple. Insight understands what organizations need to transform their business in the cloud, improve customer and employee experiences, reduce operating costs and enhance productivity. The company’s 11,500 teammates design and implement scalable solutions that intelligently use data to improve business models, manage cybersecurity, and reduce data center footprints to drive efficiency, agility and sustainability.

"Digital transformation is essential to every organization, and navigating the complexity requires experience and deep technical skills. Our clients rely on our objectivity and industry experience to help them deliver the outcomes they need to improve their own results,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. "We continue to invest in more capability to support our clients as they modernize their IT environments, improve their security profile and/or invest in intelligent edge.”

With 4,500 technical and services experts, Insight is investing in the next generation of highly skilled developers, engineers and architects who are integral to accelerating the company’s vision as a leading solutions integrator. Emphasizing people, leadership and culture, Insight fosters professional growth at every level through a Distinguished Engineer program and leadership, diversity and inclusion training.

Since last year’s Fortune 500 rankings, Insight has been recognized as a top 100 Forbes World’s Best Employer (No. 12 in IT), the No. 59 Forbes Best Employer for Diversity in the United States, one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, and achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index of diverse and inclusive workplaces.

"Our purpose-driven culture and values of hunger, heart and harmony set us apart,” said Mullen. "These core tenets — combined with our highly skilled team and the depth and breadth of services and solutions portfolio — energize our team at Insight. Our objective is to ensure our clients and partners feel the same care and creativity from our teammates in everything we do together.”

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

