Insight Recognized Among Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces of 2023

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, today announced its recognition as one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®. In receiving this accolade, Insight is recognized for its demonstrated leadership in leveraging innovative teammate engagement and recognition programs.

Pandemic-era trends reshaped employee expectations and behaviors. However, according to Achievers, even when faced with a volatile labor market, organizations can boost employee morale and reduce attrition by celebrating, supporting and engaging employees. Insight has emerged in this environment by creating a hybrid, modern workplace that fosters innovation and collaboration regardless of where teammates work.

"We have an ambition to be the leading Solutions Integrator, the technology partner our clients cannot live without. Our teammates are behind our commitment to digital transformation for our clients,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight. "Being named by Achievers as one of the world’s most engaged workplaces is a testament that we’re achieving our ambition in the right way, by engaging and recognizing our teammates while leading the way with our values of hunger, heart and harmony.”

In 2022, 86% of teammates called Insight a great workplace, according to a Great Place to Work survey. Insight also is named among the Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies and registered a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

A panel of 11 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Nine Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

